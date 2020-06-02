The Florida group was founded by Carole Baskin, who also featured prominently in the hit Netflix series. Maldonado-Passage is currently serving a 22-year federal prison term for killing five tigers and plotting to have Baskin killed.
Baskin previously sued Maldonado-Passage for trademark and copyright infringements and won a $1 million civil judgment against him. Palk’s judgment Monday found that ownership of the zoo was fraudulently transferred to Maldonado-Passage’s mother in an attempt to avoid paying the judgment.
The decision said the zoo animals must be removed from the property within 120 days but it does not detail what should happen to them.
Maldonado-Passage remains incarcerated in Fort Worth.
— Associated Press
KANSAS
AG plans to appeal ruling on voter ID
Kansas’s Republican attorney general plans to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to allow the state to require new voters to provide papers documenting their citizenship when registering.
Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced Tuesday that he will appeal a decision in April by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit that said the state could not enforce a proof-of-citizenship law. An appeals-court panel said the law violated the U.S. Constitution’s guarantee of equal legal protection as well as a federal voter registration law.
If the U.S. Supreme Court takes the case, it could have broader implications because Alabama, Arizona and Georgia have similar laws on their books, and Republican officials in other states have wanted to enact them.
The Kansas law was championed as an anti-fraud measure by former Kansas secretary of state Kris Kobach. It took effect in 2013.
Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has said the state should let the federal appeals court ruling stand. Kelly, who defeated Kobach in the 2018 governor’s race, voted for the final version of the law as a state senator in 2011, but said it was harmful to voting rights after it was put into effect.
— Associated Press