Court documents say investigators found search and browsing history under his username involving blondes, “assault, rape, strangulation, murder, abuse and rape for a deceased individual and cannibalism.”
The Telegraph Herald reported that Judge Fae Hoover Grinde ruled this week that the timing of the internet activity — conducted at least 38 years after the killing of the blond-haired Martinko — and its “unduly prejudicial” nature would “diminish, if not eliminate, Jerry Burns’ right to due process and a fair trial.”
Police have said investigators matched a blood sample from the crime scene with a sample taken from Burns.
