Georgia’s measure sought to ban abortions once a “detectable human heartbeat” was present, with some limited exceptions. Cardiac activity can be detected by ultrasound as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, before many women realize they’re pregnant, according to a legal challenge. The bill narrowly passed the Georgia General Assembly amid intense lobbying for and against.

Gov. Brian Kemp (R), who has supported the restriction, immediately vowed an appeal.

The prospects of an appeal are uncertain, though, considering the U.S. Supreme Court last month struck down other abortion restrictions in a case from Louisiana.

Women in Georgia can currently seek an abortion during the first 20 weeks of a pregnancy.

Both the state and those challenging the law asked Jones to rule without a trial, saying there were no disputed facts. Jones granted the challengers’ motions for summary judgment and denied the state’s motions, finding the law violated the 14th Amendment.

Jones refused to leave any parts of the law in effect, which would have also granted personhood to a fetus, giving it the same legal rights as people have after they’re born. For example, a mother could have claimed a fetus as a dependent to reduce taxes.

At least eight states passed so-called heartbeat bills in 2019, including Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio and Tennessee.

In a separate ruling Monday, a U.S. district judge in Tennessee blocked a state law that Gov. Bill Lee (R) had signed hours earlier banning an abortion as early as six weeks into pregnancy and prohibiting abortions based on race, sex or diagnosis of Down syndrome.

— Associated Press

MICHIGAN

U.S. seizes Internet site in arms trafficking

An Internet domain has been seized as part of an international arms trafficking investigation into gun silencers from China, federal authorities in Detroit said Monday.

Visitors to lafoauto.com will find a seizure notice bearing law enforcement shields, according to Homeland Security Investigations.

More than 350 suppressors seized by law enforcement across the county were purchased from the website and smuggled into the United States from China as automotive parts.

Images on the website resembled firearms components but were advertised as components for vehicles, authorities said in a release.

Silencers also are known as suppressors. They reduce the sound and muzzle flash from gunshots. They are illegal to buy or possess in many states without a proper license.

“This website, operated from China, blatantly disregarded our customs laws, smuggled illegal silencers into our country, and placed the American public at risk,” said Vance Callender, Homeland Security special agent in charge for Michigan and Ohio.

Homeland Security uses court orders to redirect suspect websites to those controlled by the agency, which then posts banners with public service announcements warning consumers against purchasing illegal goods.