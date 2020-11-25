The action was met with swift criticism from Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall and praise from Hubbard’s attorney, Lance Bell, who had argued a four-year sentence was too harsh for the reduced conviction.

A jury in 2016 convicted Hubbard of violating the state ethics law, including using his public office for personal financial gain. Prosecutors accused Hubbard of leveraging his powerful public office to obtain clients and investments for his businesses, violating the prohibition against giving a “thing of value” to an elected official. His defense maintained the contracts were legitimate work and unrelated to his position as House speaker.

In upholding the conviction this spring, justices noted that when contacting a company for one client, Hubbard “identified himself as a state legislator and as Speaker of the House of Representatives.” They also noted how one company executive wrote in an email that Hubbard could get the company, “in front of any speaker in the country regardless of party.”

Hubbard was automatically removed from office after his 2016 felony conviction.

Hubbard reported to jail in September and was later moved into the state prison system. He is incarcerated at Limestone Correctional Facility.

— Associated Press

NEBRASKA

Iowa Tribe creates a record national park

The Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska is creating the nation’s largest tribal national park on a forested bluff overlooking the Missouri River and a historic site of its people.

The 444-acre park will allow the tribe to tell the story of the Ioway people and provide a rustic getaway where people can hike, camp and bird-watch, said Lance Foster, the vice chairman of the tribe.

The new Ioway Tribal National Park will overlook a historic trading village where the Ioway people bartered for buffalo hides and pipestones with other tribes during the 13th to 15th centuries. That site includes three burial mounds that date to 3,000 years ago, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

The Nature Conservancy of Nebraska recently transferred 284 acres to the tribe, which plans to use the land and an adjacent 160 acres that the conservancy donated two years ago to establish the second such tribal national park in the country. It is located just southeast of Rulo, Neb., on the Nebraska-Kansas border.

Acquiring the land fits with the tribe’s goal of restoring tribally owned lands on its reservation, which once spanned 12,000 acres on both sides of the Nebraska-Kansas border. An 1887 federal “allotment” act that subdivided the reservation to individual families resulted in the selling of 90 percent of the land to local farmers.

The tribe, headquartered in White Cloud, Kan., has now bought back about one-third of its original reservation, Foster said.

— Associated Press

TEXAS

Tornado damages homes near Dallas

A tornado swept through parts of the Dallas-area city of Arlington, damaging several apartment complexes and other buildings, displacing 75 families and causing minor injuries to three people, officials said Wednesday.

The Arlington Fire Department said the storm, which passed through the city at around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, caused the collapse of three apartment complexes, two commercial buildings, a church and a home. Gas leaks and downed power lines at various locations were also reported.

About 75 families were displaced by the damage at the apartment complexes and the American Red Cross of North Texas said it was providing them with emergency shelter.

Three people were taken to hospitals with minor injuries, the fire department said.

A National Weather Service survey team determined the damage was caused by an EF-2 tornado with wind peaks of around 115 mph.

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla., says more severe thunderstorms are possible throughout the week in parts of the South and Midwest.