Hall’s attorneys contend he was deprived of constitutional rights because the juror acknowledged she had failed to disclose during jury selection nearly 26 years ago that she had been raped and abused by her ex-husband.
Poole wrote the juror was then in a happy, fulfilling marriage that helped her overcome feelings about her previous marriage.
Hall’s scheduled execution is Dec. 5.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD