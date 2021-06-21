But Anderson family attorney Kimberley Motely said Monday that Yamahiro has pushed the decision back to July 28. A message left at Yamahiro’s chambers on Monday wasn’t immediately returned.
Mensah shot Anderson in 2016 after he found Anderson sleeping in his car after hours in a Wauwatosa park. He said he fired when Anderson reached for a gun on the passenger seat.
Anderson was the second of three people Mensah killed during a five-year stint with the Wauwatosa Police Department. Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm cleared Mensah of criminal wrongdoing in each case.
Anderson’s family invoked a rarely used grand jury-like proceeding known as a John Doe in hopes of getting a judge to charge Mensah directly. The process has a judge listening to witness testimony to decide whether enough probable causes exists to justify charges.