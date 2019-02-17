WILMINGTON, Del. — A federal judge has postponed the date for four former Wilmington Trust executives to report to prison.

Former bank president Robert Harra and chief financial officer David Gibson were sentenced to six years, while chief credit officer William North was sentenced to 4½ years and controller Kevyn Rakowski got three years. They were convicted of hiding Wilmington Trust’s massive amount of past-due commercial real estate loans before the bank was hastily sold in 2011.

The defendants were to report to prison Tuesday but are fighting to remain free on bail while they appeal their convictions. The judge last week delayed their reporting date to March 5.

The judge indicated that the delay will give him to rule on the bail requests and allow an appeals court to review his ruling.

