On Thursday, the House Committee on Oversight and Reform subpoenaed Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross over his failure to deliver the information that it had requested.

A Commerce Department representative suggested on Friday that the subpoena was a “political ploy,” adding that the department had provided over 5,500 documents to the committee and Congress this year and “intends to continue producing responsive documents to the Committee on a rolling basis.”

The administration is pushing the U.S. Census Bureau to produce state population totals and tallies of undocumented immigrants so it can try to exclude them from the population apportionment for House seat before Trump leaves office Jan. 20.

— Tara Bahrampour

WISCONSIN

National Guard jets grounded after crash

A Wisconsin Air National Guard unit has been grounded while the fatal crash of an F-16 jet is investigated, and authorities on Friday identified the pilot who died as a decorated combat veteran who had flown in three tours of duty.

The Madison-based 115th Fighter Wing said Air Force Capt. Durwood “Hawk” Jones, 37, from Albuquerque, died in Tuesday’s crash in a national forest in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula during a training mission.

The military said Jones joined the Air National Guard in 2011 and had deployed to Japan in 2015, Korea in 2017 and to Afghanistan in 2019. He is survived by his wife and two children.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported Friday that 115th Fighter Wing Commander Col. Bart Van Roo said it could take a month to determine what happened.

Van Roo said the unit will be grounded until leaders determine that flying can safely be resumed.

The plane was assigned to the 115th Fighter Wing at Truax Field Air National Guard Base in Madison. It went down in Hiawatha National Forest, about 250 miles northeast of the base. The crash site is in Delta County, on the shore of Lake Michigan.

— Associated Press

Navy searching for sailor feared overboard off California: Search crews combed the ocean off Southern California on Friday for a sailor who may have gone overboard from the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt. The search started Thursday morning after a lookout spotted what appeared to be a person in the water, a statement from the San Diego-based 3rd Fleet said. One sailor was unaccounted for during a command-wide muster, the statement said. The U.S. Coast Guard and Navy aircraft and ships were participating.