FLORIDA

Man denied bail in aircraft sabotage case

A federal judge cited new evidence of potential terrorism sympathies Wednesday in denying bail for a longtime mechanic charged with sabotaging an American Airlines jetliner that prosecutors say could have caused it to crash with 150 people aboard.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Chris McAliley imposed pretrial detention for Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani at the hearing in Miami federal court.

The new evidence presented by prosecutors includes that Alani, 60, has a brother in Iraq who may be involved with the Islamic State and statements Alani made about wishing Allah would use “divine powers” to harm non-Muslims.

Alani is a naturalized U.S. citizen from Iraq who has worked as an airline mechanic for 30 years. He has no prior criminal record. He is not charged with a terrorism-related crime. But his potential links to the Islamic State give rise to the possibility that his actions had a darker purpose, said Assistant U.S. Attorney Maria Medetis.

Alani is charged with sabotaging a Boeing 737 with 150 passengers and crew onboard at Miami International Airport in July because, he told authorities, ongoing labor negotiations were jeopardizing his chances at earning overtime. The aircraft did not take off and no one was hurt. Alani did work overtime to help fix the plane.

— Associated Press

PENNSYLVANIA

Senator quits; arrested on child porn charges

Republican state Sen. Mike Folmer resigned Wednesday after being arrested and charged with possession of child pornography on his cellphone.

The Patriot-News reported that the charges against Folmer, 63, include sexual abuse of children, possession of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility.

The investigation was triggered by a tip that a user had uploaded an image of child pornography using the Tumblr app, Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a statement.

Officials said the tip led to a search of Folmer’s home in Lebanon, Pa., where they found child pornography images on his cellphone Tuesday night.

Folmer did not respond to messages seeking comment Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday afternoon, Pennsylvania Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati and Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman, both Republicans, announced Folmer’s resignation.

Folmer was first elected to the state Senate in 2006.

— Lateshia Beachum

CALIFORNIA

Napolitano resigns as president of UC system

University of California President Janet Napolitano, who oversaw historic expansions of the 10-campus system and championed immigrant students, said Wednesday she will step down in August 2020.

Napolitano, a former homeland security secretary and Democratic governor of Arizona, made the announcement at a meeting of the university system’s Board of Regents in Los Angeles.

Napolitano, 61, has battled a recurrence of breast cancer but said her health is good and did not play a role in her decision to step down.

During her tenure, Napolitano was criticized by state lawmakers after a state audit found problems with the financial management of her office. A report from State Auditor Elaine Howle in 2016 found that Napolitano’s office failed to disclose millions of dollars in reserve funds.

— Associated Press