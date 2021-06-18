In a ruling Friday, Moon rejected the transfer, noting that many of the plaintiffs lived, worked and studied in Charlottesville, where they allege they were injured. The judge also said convenience for the parties and the witnesses weighed in favor of keeping the trial in Charlottesville.
“The Court finds that the interests of justice factor continues to support holding this trial in Charlottesville rather than transferring it, so that the trial may take place in the community most directly affected by the Unite the Right rally,” Moon wrote in his ruling.
Violent street clashes broke out in Charlottesville on Aug. 12, 2017, before a man fascinated with Adolf Hitler plowed his car into a crowd of counterprotesters, killing a woman. Lawyers for victims of the violence sued several far-right extremist groups and individuals who participated in the event, which was organized in part to protest the city’s planned removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
The trial is scheduled for October.