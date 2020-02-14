The commission is investigating allegations that Abrams’ campaign illegally coordinated with nonprofit organizations during the race, which she narrowly lost to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. The campaign has said there was no illegal coordination. It said it has already turned over 4,000 documents including financial records and said the commission doesn’t have evidence to support the allegations.
The judge’s order relied on a prior case in which courts lacked jurisdiction to enforce subpoenas from the commission during a preliminary investigation.
“We disagree with the judge’s ruling, and are considering all appellate options at this time,” David Emadi, director of the commission, said Friday, according to the newspaper.
