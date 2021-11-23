Among those who testified during a hearing Monday before Friot was former Republican state Sen. Ervin Yen, an anesthesiologist who spoke about his experience administering midazolam, a sedative that is the first drug used in lethal injections in Oklahoma. Yen, who is running as an independent for governor in 2022, was hired by the Oklahoma Office of the Attorney General to testify at a cost of $1,500 per day, court documents show.