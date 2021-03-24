The bureau has said it will postpone data releases from the decennial survey this year after the count was delayed last year because of the pandemic. The data is used to determine a decade’s worth of congressional reapportionment and redistricting and how $1.5 trillion a year in federal funds is allocated.

Rose said the suit lacked standing or redressability, since the bureau has said it cannot produce an accurate count by the original deadlines. “Ohio seeks the impossible,” he wrote, citing precedent saying that a court cannot “order a party to jump higher, run faster, or lift more than she is physically capable.”

— Tara Bahrampour

MASSACHUSETTS

Boston gets 1st Black, 1st female mayor

Kim Janey, who as a child had rocks hurled at her school bus during Boston’s desegregation era, marked her historic elevation as the first woman and first Black person to serve as mayor of the city with a ceremonial swearing-in event Wednesday.

Janey replaces fellow Democrat Marty Walsh, who resigned Monday to become President Biden’s labor secretary. She was the City Council president and will serve as acting mayor until a mayoral election in the fall.

Janey, 55, has not said whether she will run. But she embraced the groundbreaking nature of Wednesday’s transition.

“Today is a new day. I stand before you as the first woman and the first Black mayor of Boston, the city that I love,” Janey said during the City Hall event. “I come to this day with life experience that is different from the men who came before me.”

Chief Justice Kimberly Budd, who administered the oath, was named to the top position on the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court in 2020, becoming the first Black woman to lead the state’s highest court.

U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), who presided over the ceremony, was the first Black woman to serve on the City Council and the first to be elected to Congress from Massachusetts.

— Associated Press

GEORGIA

Armed man arrested inside grocery store

Police arrested a man who walked into an Atlanta grocery store with five guns and body armor on Wednesday, just days after a mass shooting at a Colorado supermarket, authorities said.

Police were called shortly after 1:30 p.m. to the Atlantic Station Publix, where the manager told them an armed man had entered the store and headed straight to the bathroom, police spokesman Anthony Grant said.

Officers saw the man leave the bathroom and quickly held him for questioning. According to police, his weapons included two long guns and three pistols, all of which were concealed.

Police identified the man as Rico Marley, 22, and said he has been charged with reckless conduct, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Police were still working to determine why he had so many guns inside the store. Investigators said the man was undergoing a psychiatric evaluation.