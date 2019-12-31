Zhang’s family argued that social workers Jennifer Maupin and Tom Miebach should have done more when Brendt Christensen, who is serving a life sentence for killing Zhang, told them three months before her abduction about his fascination with serial killers and that he had purchased and returned items to move and dispose of a body.

Zhang’s body has never been found.

“It is complete speculation that Defendants’ initiation of the treatment plan, and failure to successfully see it through to completion, created or increased a danger to Zhang, as the court has no way of knowing what would have happened had Christensen never been treated,” Bruce wrote in his ruling.

The counselors’ lawyers argued in their motion to dismiss the case that their clients “cannot be held legally responsible for the random and incomprehensible actions of a lone individual committed more than two months after the Social Workers saw Christensen a single time each.”

