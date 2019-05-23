HARTFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut judge has dismissed all remaining claims in a lawsuit in which a Native American tribe alleged the state owed it more than $600 million for land seized from the tribe more than a century ago.

Judge Thomas Moukawsher in Hartford ruled Wednesday that the Schaghticoke (SKAT’-ih-kohk) Tribal Nation doesn’t own the mortgages on the land and dismissed the case.

The tribe sued in 2016, saying the state seized 2,000 acres (8 square kilometers) from a 2,400-acre (9.7 square kilometers) reservation in western Connecticut between 1801 and 1918 without compensating the tribe. The same judge in 2017 dismissed the tribe’s claim that it owned the land but let the mortgages issue proceed.

A lawyer for the tribe says it is seeking a clarification of the ruling, and the case is not over.

