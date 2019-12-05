The officers made their initial court appearances a day after Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby announced their indictment on charges including assault and participating in a criminal gang.

The indicted officers are accused of assaulting and threatening detainees at correctional facilities, tampering with evidence and falsifying documents. The indictment includes alleged offenses against 25 prisoners and incidents that occurred as far back as 2016, authorities said.

AD

AD

All were members of a tactical unit with a paramilitary command structure operating inside four detention facilities in Baltimore and Anne Arundel County, Maryland.

Maryland corrections secretary Robert Green said Tuesday that all the indicted officers have been on administrative leave since 2018, when the state Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services began investigating the allegations.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD