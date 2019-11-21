In an opinion issued Thursday, Rosenthal wrote the settlement — announced in July — will help stop the county from “systematically depriving indigent misdemeanor defendants of their constitutionally-protected rights by detaining them simply because they cannot afford to post money bail.”
Some law enforcement officials argued the settlement doesn’t do enough to ensure the safety of the public and crime victims.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD