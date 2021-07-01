Bohren agreed during a hearing Thursday and gave state officials 60 days to prepare a release plan. Weier will return to the facility in the meantime. A hearing is set for Sept. 10.
Weier and her friend Morgan Geyser lured classmate Payton Leutner into a Waukesha park in May 2014 after a sleepover. Geyser stabbed Leutner multiple times as Weier encouraged Geyser to inflict the wounds. The girls were all 12 years old at the time.
Leutner barely survived. Weier and Geyser told investigators that they stabbed her because they thought Slender Man was real and that attacking Leutner would make them his servants and keep him from killing their families.
Bohren sentenced Weier in December 2017 to 25 years at Winnebago. Geyser is serving a maximum 40-year sentence at a mental health facility.
— Associated Press
CALIFORNIA
17 hurt in blast from illegal fireworks cache
A cache of homemade fireworks exploded as it was being destroyed by a bomb squad, flipping and damaging cars, smashing windows in homes and injuring 17 people, including police officers, authorities said.
It could take days to determine why the material exploded inside an iron containment vessel on a tractor-trailer Wednesday night, tearing the rig apart in what was supposed to be a safe operation to handle explosives that were too unstable to remove from a South Los Angeles neighborhood where tons of illegal fireworks were discovered.
The blast shortly after 7:30 p.m. sent nine police officers and a federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives officer to a hospital with minor injuries, Fire Chief Ralph M. Terrazas said.
Six civilians, ranging from 51 to 85 years old, were taken to a hospital, three with minor and three with moderate injuries, fire officials said. Fireworks are illegal to sell or possess in Los Angeles and in unincorporated areas of the county.
— Associated Press