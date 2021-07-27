Judge Joel Yates heard hours of testimony Tuesday as Bahena Rivera’s lawyers sought to link Tibbetts’ death to the other young woman’s report of being kidnapped and sexually assaulted in the summer of 2018, and the recent disappearance of an 11-year-old boy from the same county. A 50-year-old suspected methamphetamine dealer has been investigated in both cases but hasn’t been charged in either, and prosecutors say he has no tie to Tibbetts at all.