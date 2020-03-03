An employee of Moe’s Southwest Grill on Kirkwood Highway near Wilmington pleaded guilty in 2017 to five felony charges of violation of privacy. Luis Eduardo Lopez was sentenced to five years behind bars.
Lopez was arrested in 2016 after a hidden camera was discovered by a restaurant employee.
Authorities have said the camera was secured to a trash can and placed in a position to capture images of women while they used a specific toilet in the bathroom.
Investigators recovered videos of both adult women and young girls.
