The Chicago Tribune reports that Cook County and the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights sued to block the new rules, claiming the public benefits rule “would have imposed real and irreparable harm to Cook County and the people who call it home.”
Ken Cuccinelli, acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, has expressed confidence that the administration will eventually prevail.
___
Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD