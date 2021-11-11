“The settlement reached here is a remarkable achievement for many reasons, not the least of which is that it sets forth a comprehensive compensation program and timeline that is consistent for every qualifying participant,” U.S. District Judge Judith Levy said in a 178-page opinion released Wednesday.
Attorneys are seeking as much as $200 million in legal fees from the overall settlement. Levy left that issue for another day.
The deal makes money available to Flint children who were exposed to the water, adults who can show an injury, certain business owners and anyone who paid water bills. About 80 percent of what’s left after legal fees is earmarked for children.
In a money-saving move, Flint managers appointed by then-Gov. Rick Snyder (R) and regulators in his administration allowed the city to use the Flint River in 2014-15 while another pipeline was being built from Lake Huron. But the river water wasn’t treated to reduce corrosion. Lead in old pipes broke off and flowed to homes as a result.
Flint switched back to a Detroit regional water agency in fall 2015.
Lawsuits still are pending against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, McLaren and other engineering firms.
The deal was announced in August 2020 by Attorney General Dana Nessel and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, both Democrats, who were elected in 2018 while the litigation was in courts.
— Associated Press
'Dolphin Tale' star's illness prompts aquarium to close for a day: A Florida aquarium will temporarily close to treat its resident prosthetic-tailed dolphin, which starred in the "Dolphin Tale" movies. The Clearwater Marine Aquarium said it will shut its doors Friday to allow medical staff to treat Winter, a 16-year-old female bottlenose dolphin suffering from a gastrointestinal infection. Winter was 2 months old when her tail became entangled in a crab trap near Cape Canaveral, which forced its amputation. The film, which was released in 2011, chronicled Winter's recovery and the unprecedented, lengthy effort to fit her with a prosthetic tail.
— From news services