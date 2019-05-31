MISSOURI

Judge blocks closure of abortion clinic for now

A judge has delayed the fate of Missouri’s last abortion clinic, ruling Friday that it may temporarily continue to offer the procedure.

Missouri Circuit Judge Michael Stelzer’s decision prevents the state — for now — from becoming the only one in the country without access to abortion services.

Stelzer granted a request by Planned Parenthood for a temporary restraining order. His ruling means the license of Missouri’s last abortion clinic, which is in St. Louis, will not expire at midnight. Stelzer emphasized that the matter is not settled; arguments will be heard in court Tuesday morning.

Had the license from the state’s Department of Health and Senior Services expired as scheduled on Friday, Missouri would have been the first state since 1974 to be without a licensed abortion clinic, leaving women who seek the procedure to travel hundreds of miles and across state lines.

Last week, Gov. Mike Parson (R) signed into law a measure that bans abortions after eight weeks of pregnancy and provides no exceptions for cases of rape or incest.

The states of Louisiana, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi and Ohio have passed similar laws restricting abortion. Alabama has gone further, outlawing virtually all abortions.

— Reis Thebault and Eli Rosenberg

PENNSYLVANIA

Lehigh investigates harassment allegations

Pennsylvania’s Lehigh University suspended the interim director of the student health center Friday in response to a lawsuit that says he sexually harassed co-workers and performed inappropriate breast exams on students.

Former medical assistant Christine Feit claims she was fired by Lehigh in retaliation for reporting misconduct by the interim director, Thomas Novak. Her lawsuit in federal court said that Novak routinely made inappropriate sexual remarks about students and staff members, and tried to perform pelvic exams without gloves.

Lehigh said in a message to the university community Friday that a “senior member” of the health center — Novak — has been barred from campus while the school investigates the accusations in the suit.

Feit was fired in May 2017 after university officials claimed she made a medication dosing error in one case and treated a student’s scraped toe without following protocols in another. The suit denied wrongdoing by Feit.

Novak, 51, has been licensed to practice medicine in Pennsylvania since 2000. Records do not show any state disciplinary actions against him.

— Associated Press

ILLINOIS

State poised to legalize recreational pot use

Illinois is likely to become the 11th state to allow small amounts of marijuana for recreational use after the Democratic-controlled House on Friday sent a legalization plan to Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D), who campaigned on the issue.

Those 21 and older would be able to buy marijuana at licensed dispensaries beginning next year under the legislation approved on a vote of 66 to 47. Residents of the state could possess up to 1 ounce (30 grams), and nonresidents could have half that amount. The Senate approved the measure Thursday.

Illinois would become the second state to endorse the idea through its legislature, after Vermont did so last year. Ten states and the District of Columbia have dropped pot prohibitions, mostly through ballot initiatives.

Black lawmakers and activists in Illinois also stepped in to see that legalization reversed decades of inordinately punitive treatment of minorities in narcotics crackdowns. The bill provides for scrubbing of past low-level criminal convictions and boosts minority involvement in a nascent industry.

— Associated Press