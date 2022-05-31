Judge in New York hands man longer sentence

Placeholder while article actions load

Judge hands man longer sentence Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A federal judge on Tuesday increased her sentence for a New York City man who planned to join the Islamic State and attacked an FBI agent to 25 years, after a federal appeals court called the original 17-year sentence “shockingly low.” Fareed Mumuni, 27, pleaded guilty in 2017 to discussing plans to travel overseas to join the militant group and trying to stab an FBI agent after authorities arrived at his residence in the New York City borough of Staten Island in 2015 to execute a search warrant.

The United States brands the Islamic State a foreign terrorist organization.

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn successfully appealed Mumuni’s 2018 sentence, with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit arguing that U.S. District Judge Margo Brodie had improperly second-guessed whether Mumuni truly planned to kill FBI Special Agent Kevin Coughlin, who survived the attack.

“I got lucky,” Coughlin said in the sentencing hearing Tuesday.

Mumuni told Coughlin he was sorry. “I can’t apologize enough for what I’ve done,” said Mumuni, the son of immigrants from Ghana who once interned as a paralegal at the Staten Island district attorney’s office and had been studying to be a social worker and working as a home health aide when he was recruited to ISIS.

Prosecutors on Tuesday asked Brodie to sentence Mumuni to the 85 years recommended by federal guidelines.

Anthony Ricco, a lawyer for Mumuni, urged Brodie to reduce the sentence, arguing that Mumuni had rehabilitated himself.

— Reuters

Election fraud case fails at appeals court

A Denver-based federal appeals court has agreed with a lower court’s dismissal of a lawsuit that claimed the 2020 presidential election was stolen from President Donald Trump and had been rigged by Dominion Voting Systems, Facebook (now Meta) and others.

Friday’s opinion from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit, first reported by Colorado Politics, found that eight plaintiffs from across the United States had no standing to assert that the outcome of the election “violated the constitutional rights of every registered voter in the United States.”

The lawsuit relied on baseless conspiracy theories spread by Trump and his supporters that the election was stolen in favor of Joe Biden. Among others, it named Facebook and Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems, whose election machines remain the focus of some of the most fevered unfounded speculation about voting fraud.

U.S. Magistrate Judge N. Reid Neureiter dismissed the lawsuit in April 2021, finding the plaintiffs failed to show they had suffered specific injuries due to the election result and thus had no standing to bring the lawsuit.

The appeals court agreed and dismissed the plaintiffs’ request to make the lawsuit a class action on behalf of all registered U.S. voters.

Neureiter in November ordered two lawyers who filed the lawsuit to pay more than $180,000 in attorney’s fees for the defendants — but delayed the order pending the appeal.

— Associated Press

Shooting kills 1, hurts 2 after graduation

An elderly woman was killed and two males wounded when an argument between two females erupted into gunfire Tuesday at a university campus after a high school graduation there, New Orleans police said.

The males received wounds that were not life-threatening — one hit in a shoulder, the other in a leg, authorities told news outlets. Police did not give their ages.

The gunfire occurred about 11:45 a.m. near the Xavier University of Louisiana Convocation Center, where Morris Jeff Community School held its high school graduation Tuesday morning.

Deputy Superintendent Chris Goodly told reporters he did not know whether the people who fought in the parking lot were the ones who pulled guns, or how many guns or bullets were fired.

Three people were being questioned, the Times-Picayune/the New Orleans Advocate reported.

“Multiple subjects were detained at the scene for questioning. No arrests have been made as of this writing,” police said in a news release.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) noted that the shooting came two weeks after four people were wounded in a shooting outside another high school graduation at Southeastern Louisiana University.

The shooting comes as New Orleans is grappling with rising homicides. The Metropolitan Crime Commission reported 120 homicides as of May 30, up from 80 a year earlier and 51 at this time in 2019 — a year when killings marked a 49-year low.

— Associated Press

