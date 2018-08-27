NATIONAL SECURITY

Sept. 11 judge to retire, names replacement

The long-serving military judge in the Sept. 11 terror case announced Monday that he will retire at the end of the month and named a Marine colonel to replace him.

In his notice filed at the Office of Military Commissions, Army Col. James L. Pohl announced that he has chosen to “leave active duty after 38 years. To be clear, this was my decision and not impacted by any outside influence from any source.”

Six years after the terror suspects were arraigned, the case still has no trial date. The new judge will need to read six years of motions and pretrial transcripts to get up to speed, possibly slowing down the case even more.

In the same notice Pohl assigned Marine Col. Keith A. Parrella, 44, a military judge based at Camp Lejeune, N.C., to replace him as the judge in the capital case against alleged 9/11 plotter Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and four other men accused of conspiring with the hijackers who killed 2,976 people on Sept. 11, 2001.

It will be up to Parrella to decide whether to overturn one of Pohl’s most significant rulings in the case: His Aug. 17 order to exclude 2006 and 2007 interrogations by the FBI of the alleged conspirators, most of which were conducted soon after their transfer from secret CIA prisons to the U.S. military base in Cuba.

In a filing just last week, prosecutors said Pohl had excluded some of the strongest evidence in the conspiracy case — FBI agents’ descriptions of the men ostensibly confessing to their roles in the 9/11 conspiracy. Pohl ruled that prosecution and spy-agency prohibitions on defense teams questioning former CIA black site workers put the defense attorneys at an unfair disadvantage.

Pohl had scheduled the next 9/11 pretrial hearing for Sept. 10-14. With the reassignment, it will be up to Parrella to decide whether to keep that date.

Pohl, 67, has presided at the 9/11 trial since the May 2012 arraignment. He has served as the chief judge for military commissions, the authority for assigning other judges to cases. With his resignation, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis or someone he designates will have to pick Pohl’s successor as the chief judge for military commissions.

— Miami Herald

MONTANA

Fire evacuation order lifted for national park

Much-needed rain fell across Montana on Monday and slowed the spread of a fire burning near the U.S.-Canada border enough for Canadian officials to lift an evacuation order issued last week for Waterton Lakes National Park.

The rain has suppressed but not extinguished the three-square-mile blaze burning in the northern part of Glacier National Park and threatening Waterton Lakes a year after another fire swept through the Alberta park.

Parks Canada officials said in a statement Monday that most of last week’s closures have been lifted for Waterton Park’s trails, backcountry campgrounds and waterways.

It was the second consecutive year the park has been evacuated because of fire. A 2017 blaze burned over much of the park, destroying infrastructure and affecting more than 80 percent of its trails.

The rain also slowed another fire burning in Glacier near Lake McDonald that previously destroyed 14 residences and 13 other structures. Evacuation orders there remain in place and officials said Monday there is the possibility of wind-driven fire activity later this week when drier weather arrives.

Crews fighting fires across the state similarly reported rain from the weekend holding the blazes in check.

The rain was expected to continue through Monday night, with snow forecast for elevations above 6,000 feet in Glacier National Park and in western Montana, according to the National Weather Service.

— Associated Press

Liberty Island evacuated over construction fire: About 3,000 people were briefly evacuated from Liberty Island in New York, which houses the Statue of Liberty, on Monday because of a small construction fire. Park spokesman Jerry Willis said regular ferry service to the island resumed around 2 p.m. on Monday. He said a construction worker was treated at the scene for a minor injury after the fire started at a propane tank about two hours earlier. It happened in an area where a security-screening building is being constructed. Willis estimated the distance between the statue and the fire at 100 to 200 yards.

Man sought in connection to killing of model: Authorities on Monday released surveillance images of a man being sought in connection with the strangling of a model in Philadelphia's affluent Main Line suburbs. The body of Christina Carlin-Kraft, 36, was found Wednesday night in her apartment in Ardmore. Her death has been ruled a homicide. Carlin-Kraft had just moved into the apartment last week. Her modeling profile lists photo shoots for Vanity Fair, Victoria's Secret, Playboy and Maxim.

— From news services