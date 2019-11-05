The judge says he wants to limit publicity to ensure a fair trial.

Authorities say 39-year-old Patrick Devone Stallworth and his girlfriend, 29-year-old Derick Irisha Brown, are charged with capital murder in the slaying. The two are jailed without bond and defense lawyers have said they’re innocent.

The child disappeared from a birthday party last month, and her remains were found in garbage 10 days later.

A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 10.

