WILMINGTON, Del. — A federal judge is meeting with attorneys to discuss the prosecution of a former Delaware doctor charged with illegally distributing thousands of powerful and highly addictive prescription painkillers.

Court documents say Wednesday’s status and scheduling conference will help settle a firm date for a trial or change of plea hearing for 60-year-old Charles Esham.

The former Wilmington doctor was indicted in 2017 on one count of conspiracy and 75 counts of illegally prescribing more than 7,000 oxycodone pills to his co-conspirators and others between 2012 and 2016.

Esham faces up to 20 years in prison for each count.

