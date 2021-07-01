Hifter’s lawyer, Jesse Binnall, argued unsuccessfully that the State Department’s decision not to intervene should not be seen as resolving the matter. He said the situation in Libya is fluid and whether Hifter is in fact the head of state is a question dependent on multiple factors. He said the State Department’s failure to assert an interest in the case could be the result of many factors that have nothing to do with whether Hifter is, in fact, a head of state.