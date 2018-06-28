GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A U.S. judge says a former Serbian militia member can be extradited to Bosnia-Herzegovina to face charges in the fatal shooting of a Muslim couple in 1994.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Phillip Green in Michigan says the extradition is lawful under a 1902 treaty with Serbia.

Alexander Kneginich told investigators that he was unarmed outside the couple’s home and only stole a television. He was acquitted of murder, but the verdict was overturned and he’s wanted again.

Green says evidence suggests he was the shooter.

Kneginich argued that he shouldn’t be removed because the deaths were related to politics, which can be an exception to extradition.

He was granted U.S. citizenship in 2007, but it was yanked last year when Kneginich was convicted of failing to disclose the 1994 case to immigration officials.

