Rothstein found that diverting the money is unlawful because it would take money that Congress appropriated for military construction and use it for domestic law enforcement.
The $89 million was intended for a pier at Naval Base Kitsap west of Seattle. But it was part of $3.6 billion in military construction spending that Trump has tried to divert to build 175 miles of fencing in four states on the U.S.-Mexico border.
The Washington attorney general said losing that construction money would cost the state $2.6 million in tax revenue over the next two years, and that’s enough to give Washington standing to challenge the administration’s plans in court.
