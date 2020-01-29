Blackwell’s lawyer asked for the case to be dismissed and that request was denied. Blackwell is due in court Feb. 3 to enter a plea.
His attorney, Gary Rosenthal, did not immediately return a voicemail left at his Milwaukee office on Wednesday.
If he’s convicted on the reckless injury charge, Blackwell could face up to 25 years in prison. But designating the case as a hate crime and charging him with use of a deadly weapon could add sentence enhancers of 10 years more in prison.
Blackwell remains in custody on a $20,000 bond.
