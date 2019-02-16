JACKSON, Miss. — A federal judge says a handful of former Mississippi convicts who are suing to have their voting rights restored can represent everyone who falls into that category.

The ruling this week by U.S. District Judge Daniel Jordan (JUR’-den) certifying the lawsuit as a class action raises the stakes considerably. A victory by the plaintiffs could restore voting rights to tens of thousands of Mississippians, not just the handful who sued.

Both sides have asked Jordan to rule without trial, but he could choose to hear witnesses.

Mississippi strips the ballot from people convicted of 22 types of felonies.

The issue of restoring rights has been gaining traction. Florida voters in November adopted a constitutional amendment to automatically return the ballot to most felons completing their sentences.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.