Judge moves trial for Iowa teen charged in teacher's death

FAIRFIELD, Iowa — The trial for a 16-year-old teen accused of killing his high school Spanish teacher will be held in Council Bluffs in western Iowa, a state court judge said Monday.
Miller and classmate Jeremy Goodale, 17, will be tried as adults, facing first-degree murder charges in the beating death of 66-year-old Nohema Graber, who taught at Fairfield High School.
Graber’s body was found Nov. 3 hidden under a tarp, a wheelbarrow and railroad ties at a Fairfield park. Police said she had been beaten to death with a baseball bat.
The location of Goodale’s trial, set for Aug. 23, has not been set.