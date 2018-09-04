COLUMBIA, S.C. — A judge has dismissed portions of a federal lawsuit filed by a deputy who was fired after he was videotaped tossing a South Carolina high school student across a classroom when she refused to give him her cellphone.

U.S. District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis ruled last month that Ben Fields’ claims against the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and Richland Two School District should be dismissed.

Sheriff Leon Lott said he wanted to throw up after viewing the video of Fields throwing the Spring Valley High School student. The video was taken by another student and posted online in October 2015.

Prosecutors declined to bring charges against Fields, who sued both entities, along with Lott.

Fields says his reputation was ruined by Lott’s comments. That portion of Fields’ lawsuit continues.

