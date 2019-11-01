The judge on Friday rejected Christiana’s request to file certain compliance disclosure documents under seal in support of its motion to dismiss the case.

Christiana was required to submit the compliance disclosure logs to federal officials under a corporate integrity agreement entered into in 2010 following similar allegations of Medicare and Medicaid fraud. Christiana settled that case for $3.3 million.

