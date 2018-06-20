LAS VEGAS — A judge has signed off on the first execution in Nevada in 12 years, despite lingering questions about a never-before-used drug protocol that’s faced a court fight.

Clark County District Judge Jennifer Togliatti signed Scott Raymond Dozier’s death warrant Tuesday, setting the execution for an unspecified date the week of July 9.

It follows a state Supreme Court ruling last month that defense lawyers and a rights group used the wrong process to try to stop the lethal injection.

The justices didn’t decide whether the state should use a never-tried three-drug cocktail that state officials drew up last year for Dozier’s execution.

The protocol includes fentanyl, a powerful painkiller fueling much of the nation’s opioid epidemic, and a paralyzing drug that attorneys challenging the execution say could mask any signs of pain and suffering.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.