The evaluation is meant to determine whether Alissa, 22, is able to understand court proceedings and assist his lawyers in defending him. It’s a separate legal issue from a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity, which hinges on whether someone’s mental health prevented them from knowing right from wrong when a crime was committed.
Alissa is accused of killing nine shoppers and workers inside and outside the store as well as one of the first three police officers who entered the store.
Alissa has also been charged with attempted first-degree murder over allegedly firing at 26 other people, including 11 law enforcement officers. He is also accused of unlawfully possessing 10 high-capacity ammunition magazines, devices banned after previous mass shootings.
— Associated Press
NORTH DAKOTA
Judge tosses death sentence in slaying
A federal judge has thrown out the death sentence for a man convicted in the 2003 slaying of a North Dakota college student, saying new evidence shows that the medical examiner was “guessing” on the stand and defense lawyers did not adequately explore mental health evidence.
Judge Ralph R. Erickson of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit ruled Friday that misleading testimony from the coroner, the failure of lawyers to outline the possibility of an insanity defense and evidence of severe post-traumatic stress disorder had violated Alfonso Rodriguez Jr.’s constitutional rights. Erickson ordered a new sentencing phase be conducted.
Rodriguez has been on death row in a federal prison for nearly two decades in the death of Dru Sjodin, a Minnesota woman who was abducted from a Grand Forks mall parking lot in November 2003.
Rodriguez, a sex offender, was arrested the following month. Despite several searches, Sjodin’s body wasn’t found until the following April near Crookston, Minn.
— Associated Press