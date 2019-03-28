WACO, Texas — A federal judge has ordered a law firm to turn over thousands of records that lawyers say should give a fuller accounting of how Baylor University responded to sexual assault allegations made by students.

Judge Robert Pitman ruled Thursday that Philadelphia-based Pepper Hamilton must produce all materials related to its internal review that resulted in a 2016 summary report finding “institutional failure at every level.”

Jim Dunnam, an attorney for plaintiffs who have filed federal claims against the nation’s largest Baptist university, says the order is a “monster step forward in revealing the truth.”

A spokesman for Pepper Hamilton hasn’t responded to a message seeking comment.

The firm’s report found that the school did little to respond to sexual assault accusations involving members of its vaunted football program.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.