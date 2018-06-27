NEW YORK — A New York judge says the government acted unlawfully by requiring some immigrant children to be kept detained until an agency’s director approved their release.

Judge Paul Crotty in Manhattan said in a written ruling Wednesday he “cannot turn a blind eye” to suffering and irreparable injury caused by the policy by the Office Of Refugee Resettlement.

Crotty also granted class-action status to the legal action brought by civil rights lawyers on behalf of one child.

A spokesman for government lawyers said there was no immediate comment.

Crotty heard arguments by lawyers earlier this month. Lawyers for the New York Civil Liberties Union argued that new rules led to average detention times of over eight months.

The rule pertains to children who have spent time in more restrictive custodial settings.

