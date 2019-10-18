TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A federal judge has temporarily set aside a Florida law that barred some felons from voting because of their inability to pay fines and other legal debts.

The ruling handed down Friday by U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle means thousands of felons who were denied the right to vote will be able to cast ballots unless the state gets a higher court to intervene or if Hinkle later upholds the constitutionality of the state law.