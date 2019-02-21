MINNESOTA

U.S. citizen charged in kidnapping in Somalia

A U.S. citizen has been charged with kidnapping and other counts for his alleged role in the abduction of a freelance journalist who was held hostage in Somalia for nearly three years, according to federal charging documents unsealed Thursday in New York.

According to a criminal complaint, Abdi Yusuf Hassan was part of a conspiracy to kidnap the journalist in January 2012 in Galkayo, Somalia, and demand $20 million in ransom. The journalist was released Sept. 23, 2014.

While the journalist is not named in the complaint or in a superseding indictment, the dates of his capture and release, and several details outlined in the court documents, match the experiences of author Michael Scott Moore, a German-American who was abducted by pirates in Somalia while he was there writing a book about piracy.

In November, Moore confirmed to the New York Times that another man indicted in the case, Mohamed Tahlil Mohamed, was one of his captors. Mohamed and Hassan are listed as co-defendants.

According to court documents, Hassan, 51, was born in Mogadishu and is a naturalized U.S. citizen. He faces six counts, including kidnapping conspiracy, hostage-taking conspiracy and unlawful use of firearms. He was arrested in Minneapolis on Friday and will be taken to New York to face charges.

— Associated Press

TENNESSEE

Immigration officers sued over raid at plant

Seven Latino workers are suing federal immigration authorities over a raid at an eastern Tennessee meatpacking plant that ended in the arrests of about 100 people.

The National Immigration Law Center, the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Sherrard, Roe, Voigt & Harbison law firm filed the lawsuit Thursday in U.S. District Court in Knoxville.

The class-action lawsuit claims the Southeastern Provision workers’ Fourth and Fifth amendment rights were violated in April when armed officers raided the Bean Station plant, using racial slurs, shoving guns in their faces and punching one worker in the face.

It also alleges that officers didn’t know workers’ identities or immigration statuses, only that many were Hispanic. Only 11 of about 100 workers were charged with crimes, and they were nonviolent ones, the lawsuit says.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman Bryan Cox said the operation was a federal criminal investigation that also spurred immigration arrests. He declined to comment on the lawsuit specifically.

— Associated Press

OKLAHOMA

18 white supremacist gang members indicted

Eighteen members of a white supremacist prison gang have been charged with racketeering, drug conspiracy and kidnapping that resulted in at least six homicides during the past 14 years, according to a federal indictment in Tulsa.

The indictment, filed under seal Dec. 7 and unsealed Wednesday, says the 18 are members of the Universal Aryan Brotherhood, or UAB, described as a violent “whites only” gang based primarily in Oklahoma state prisons.

The indictment comes after similar charges were filed last week against 54 alleged members of the New Aryan Empire, a white supremacist gang in western Arkansas, but the two are not related, U.S. Attorney Trent Shores said Thursday.

The UAB was formed within the Oklahoma Department of Corrections prison system in 1993, the indictment said.

— Associated Press