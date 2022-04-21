Judge puts temporary hold on Ky. abortion law

Placeholder while article actions load

A federal judge issued a temporary order Thursday blocking a sweeping new abortion law passed last week in Kentucky that had halted all abortions across the state, a decision that allows the two clinics in the state to resume performing the procedure. U.S. District Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings in Louisville approved the request of Planned Parenthood, one of the abortion providers, for emergency relief. Both clinics plan to restart this week.

Last week, the Republican-led legislature overrode Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto to pass the abortion limits. The law imposes limits on medication abortion, requiring abortion providers to be certified by the state pharmacy board and outlawing telemedicine for abortion pills. It also requires the cremation or burial of fetal remains and bans abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. An exception is allowed if the woman’s life is in danger, but not for rape or incest.

— Caroline Kitchener

Trump campaign told to pay legal fees

An arbitrator this week ordered former president Donald Trump’s presidential campaign to pay Omarosa Manigault Newman $1.3 million in legal fees over the Trump campaign’s unsuccessful lawsuit against her after she wrote a book about her time as a White House adviser.

Trump accused Manigault Newman, who rose to fame on “The Apprentice,” a show starring Trump, and eventually became one of his most vocal critics, of violating a nondisclosure agreement for writing her 2018 book, “Unhinged: An Insider Account of the Trump White House,” a scathing tell-all of her experience with the Trump administration. Even after arbitrator T. Andrew Brown decided the language in the NDA was too vague to enforce, the two sides continued in their years-long battle to determine who should pay for the legal fees.

The arbitrator with the American Arbitration Association in New York denied the arguments from Trump’s lawyers on Tuesday that the former adviser was acting in bad faith during and after the lawsuit.

“Respondent was defending herself in a claim which was extensively litigated for more than three years, against an opponent who undoubtedly commanded far greater resources than did Respondent,” Brown wrote in the ruling.

A Trump spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

— Timothy Bella

