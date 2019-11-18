Zervos’ lawyer, Mariann Wang, declined to comment. A request for comment was sent to Trump’s lawyers.

Zervos appeared on “The Apprentice” in 2006. She says the then-businessman subjected her to unwanted kissing and groping in 2007 and slurred her by calling her a liar when she came forward publicly in 2016. His lawyers have argued his statements weren’t defamatory.

Trump’s attorneys have repeatedly tried to get the case dismissed, or postponed until after his presidency.

