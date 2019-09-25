She also noted that her term of office ends in December 2020 since she’s running for chief justice of the 8th Texas Court of Appeals and not her present seat. She said the case could go to a judge reasonably sure of seeing it through to completion.

The 21-year-old Crusius, of Allen, Texas, remains jailed without bond charged with capital murder of multiple persons. Prosecutors say they’ll seek the death penalty.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.