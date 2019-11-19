Servin was charged with involuntary manslaughter for shooting the 22-year-old Boyd as she stood with a group of friends in an alley near Servin’s home. He told investigators he opened fire when a man who had been standing with Boyd came at his car with what appeared to be a gun. No weapon was found.
A judge in 2015 found Servin not guilty in a bench trial, contending he should have been charged with murder.
