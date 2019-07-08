Pedestrians pass the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum on Monday in New York. Designed by architect Frank Lloyd Wright, the building has been named a World Heritage site by UNESCO and is one of eight Wright properties to receive the honor. (Kevin Hagen/Getty Images)

CALIFORNIA

Judge refuses to move case against Hunter

A judge Monday refused to dismiss federal corruption charges against U.S. Rep. Duncan D. Hunter or move the trial outside his Southern California district, saying he found no evidence that the Republican lawmaker cannot get a fair trial there.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Whelan in ruling from the bench said Hunter — a staunch supporter of President Trump — easily won reelection to a sixth term in 2018 after being indicted and therefore should be able to be tried fairly in the district.

Defense lawyers argued that prosecutors were politically motivated when they indicted the 42-year-old congressman only months before the 2018 election and that the case should be dismissed. Whelan said he found no evidence of that.

Hunter and his wife were indicted in August on charges they used more than $250,000 in campaign funds for personal expenses including groceries, golf trips and family vacations, and then lied about it in federal filings. Margaret Hunter pleaded guilty last month to one corruption count and agreed to cooperate with investigators. She could end up testifying against her husband.

— Associated Press

OKLAHOMA

Judge rules opioid case against J&J can proceed

An Oklahoma judge decided the state’s ongoing opioid drug lawsuit against consumer products giant Johnson & Johnson can move forward, rejecting the company’s argument that the state failed to prove its public-nuisance claim.

District Judge Thad Balkman denied Johnson & Johnson lawyers’ motion asking him to end the case mid-trial and rule in favor of the New Brunswick, N.J.-based company and its subsidiaries, including Janssen Pharmaceuticals. The defendants filed the motion last week after the state rested its case. The trial began May 28.

Company attorneys had argued the state’s case is an inappropriate use of a public-nuisance claim. Attorney Steve Brody likened the state’s case to forcing fast-food restaurants to pay for anti-obesity programs.

Oklahoma argues the company helped fuel the state’s opioid crisis with an aggressive marketing campaign that overstated the drug’s effectiveness and understated the addiction risk. The state has proposed a $17.5 billion abatement plan to address the problem over the next 30 years, a figure that attorneys for Johnson & Johnson say is wildly inflated.

Before the start of the trial, Oklahoma reached a $270 million settlement with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma and an $85 million deal with Israeli-owned Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

— Associated Press

ARKANSAS

Former lawmaker admits to taking bribes

A former Arkansas lawmaker who is the governor’s nephew admitted to accepting thousands of dollars in bribes to help a health nonprofit as part of a plea deal in a sprawling federal corruption investigation.

Former state senator Jeremy Hutchinson pleaded guilty in federal court in Missouri to one count of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery. Hutchinson admitted he was hired as outside counsel for Preferred Family Healthcare and in exchange took official action in the legislature to help the Springfield-based nonprofit.

Hutchinson admitted to holding up agency budgets, initiating legislative audits, and sponsoring and voting for legislation that would help Preferred Family, according to his plea agreement. Hutchinson was paid more than $350,000 in charity funds and also received hotel rooms and Major League Baseball tickets paid for by the nonprofit.

Prosecutors agreed to seek the dismissal of other charges Hutchinson faced in the Missouri bribery scheme. He faces up to five years in prison without parole and a fine up to $250,000. A sentencing hearing has not been scheduled.

Hutchinson is the son of former U.S. senator Tim Hutchinson and is Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s nephew.

— Associated Press