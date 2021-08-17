Scherer did not elaborate on her reasons for denial, saying she would detail them in a written order later.
Several news outlets, including the Associated Press, ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox News and CNN had challenged the closure motion. Cruz’s lawyers contended that open hearings might publicly reveal inadmissible evidence that will never be heard at trial and that news coverage could otherwise create bias among jurors.
The Florida Supreme Court ruled in 1982 that pretrial hearings are presumed to be open in most circumstances and can be closed only when there are no alternatives available except moving the trial elsewhere in the state. Prosecutors insist the trial must take place in Broward County.
Cruz, 22, faces the death penalty if convicted in the February 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. Seventeen people were killed and 17 others wounded in that shooting.
Cruz’s lawyers have said he would plead guilty in exchange for a life sentence, but prosecutors are insisting that his fate be decided by a jury trial.
A trial date has not yet been scheduled amid delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the sheer scale of the case, which includes interviews by lawyers of several hundred potential witnesses.
Scherer set hearings beginning next week for defense and prosecution motions to be considered. She also said Cruz’s attorneys should disclose soon whether they intend to pursue an insanity defense.
Defense lawyers said all but one of their mental health experts have examined Cruz, but no announcement was made on the insanity issue. Cruz, a former Stoneman Douglas student, had a well-documented history of mental problems before the shooting.
NORTH CAROLINA
UNC journalism school dean is stepping down
The dean of the journalism school at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, who led the effort to bring award-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones to her faculty in the face of resistance from the school’s trustees, announced Tuesday that she is stepping down.
In a statement issued to faculty at the Hussman School of Journalism and Media, Susan King said a search will begin this week and she will remain as dean until a successor is named. King, who in her statement mentioned she did not plan to stay as dean beyond a decade, also said she will take a leave before returning to the school as a tenured faculty member.
The statement made no specific reference to the conflict that accompanied her efforts to bring Hannah-Jones to the journalism school faculty, but she noted the events of the past year. After a tumultuous debate over whether to offer Hannah-Jones tenure at Chapel Hill, Hannah-Jones ultimately decided to join the faculty at Howard University in Washington, D.C.
“Our school culture kept us focused on engaging our students in the big and important issues of the day, our commitment to diversity in terms of thought, race, gender, identity, philosophy and other differences was deepened, and our belief that communication and free expression are at the heart of a multicultural democracy has been tested and is stronger,” King said.
Hannah-Jones won the Pulitzer Prize for her work on the 1619 Project for the New York Times Magazine.
