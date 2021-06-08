Prosecutors say Merrill, 43, collected $24,000 in unused paid time off to which he was not entitled and accepted a free vacation in 2017 to the Black Hills in South Dakota paid for by his political supporters in violation of state law. He’s also charged with ongoing criminal conduct, first-degree theft and non-felonious misconduct in office. The city placed Merrill on unpaid administrative leave after his arrest and is relying on the Emmett County sheriff’s office for policing services. Buum has resigned as mayor.