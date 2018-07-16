JUSTICE DEPARTMENT

Judge halts expulsion of reunited families

A federal judge on Monday ordered a temporary halt to any deportations of reunited families that were separated by the Trump administration after crossing the southwest border.

The American Civil Liberties Union had asked U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw in San Diego to delay deportations a week after reunification. The ACLU said in a court filing that its request is a response to “persistent and increasing rumors . . . that mass deportations may be carried out imminently and immediately upon reunification.”

The ACLU said parents need a week after being reunified with their children to decide whether to pursue asylum.

Sabraw said he would temporarily halt deportations until the Justice Department could file a response to the ACLU’s documents. He gave the government attorneys one week and said he would rule after that. Justice attorneys opposed halting the deportations.

The request by the ACLU followed a flurry of weekend activity in the case. The judge said late Friday that he was having second thoughts about whether the government was acting in good faith. He was responding to an administration plan to reunite more than 2,500 children ages 5 and older by July 26.

The administration’s reunification plan uses “truncated” procedures to verify parentage and perform background checks, excluding DNA testing and other steps it took to reunify children under 5. The administration said the abbreviated vetting puts children at significant safety risk but is needed to meet the deadline.

— Associated Press

NEW YORK

Police moving ahead

in Eric Garner case

The New York Police Department says it is moving ahead with disciplinary proceedings against a police officer accused in the chokehold death of an unarmed man.

A letter dated Monday from an NYPD lawyer informed the Justice Department that it would no longer wait for federal authorities to decide whether to charge Officer Daniel Pantaleo in the Eric Garner case. The letter said that after nearly four years since Garner’s death, the department could no longer justifying delaying its own administrative case.

The Justice Department declined to comment. There was no immediate comment from the officer’s attorney.

Garner was killed in a confrontation with police over selling cigarettes on Staten Island in 2014. His dying words, “I can’t breathe,” became a slogan for the Black Lives Matter movement.

— Associated Press

LOUISIANA

Judge extends ban

on executions in state

A federal judge’s order issued Monday bars Louisiana from carrying out any death sentences for at least one more year.

At the request of state authorities, District Judge Shelly Dick agreed to impose a 12-month extension to an order temporarily staying all executions in Louisiana.

A lawsuit challenging the state’s lethal injection protocols has prohibited Louisiana from carrying out any death sentences since 2014. Its last execution was in 2010.

Drug shortages have forced Louisiana’s corrections department to rewrite its execution plan several times since 2010. Under the current execution protocols, the state’s primary method is a single-drug injection of pentobarbital, a powerful sedative. The alternative method is a two-drug combination of the painkiller hydromorphone and the sedative midazolam. The corrections department has none of those drugs in its inventory, according to department spokesman Ken Pastorick.

In a court filing last Wednesday, an attorney for the state said litigating the case now would be “a waste of resources and time.” Jeffrey Cody, the state’s lawyer, asked Judge Dick to extend the court-ordered halt in executions for one additional year “because the facts and issues involved in this proceeding continue to be in a fluid state.”

— Associated Press

CALIFORNIA

Man is sentenced

for threatening Waters

A Los Angeles man who threatened to kill Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) in a profanity-laced voice mail has been sentenced to six months of home detention.

Anthony Scott Lloyd also was sentenced Monday to three years’ probation and 100 hours of community service.

Lloyd, 45, pleaded guilty in April to threatening a U.S. official.

Last October, Lloyd left a voice mail at Waters’s office telling her that if she continued to “make threats toward” President Trump, “we’ll kill you,” and “You’re dead.” Lloyd also used a racial slur against Waters, who is black.

Lloyd told the FBI he was upset with Waters for comments criticizing Trump on a talk-radio show.

— Associated Press

HAWAII

Lava injures 13 on volcano boat tour

An explosion caused by lava oozing into the ocean sent molten rock crashing through the roof of a sightseeing boat off Hawaii’s Big Island on Monday, injuring 23 people, officials said.

A woman in her 20s was in serious condition with a broken thigh bone, the Hawaii County Fire Department said. Three others were in stable condition at a hospital with unspecified injuries. The rest of the passengers suffered burns, scrapes and other superficial injuries.

The people were aboard a tour boat that takes visitors to see lava plunging into the ocean from the Kilauea volcano, which has been erupting for two months. Several companies operate such tours.

Officials have warned of the danger of getting close to lava entering the ocean, saying the interaction can create clouds of acid and fine glass.

The Coast Guard in May instituted a safety zone where lava flows into the ocean off the Big Island. Vessels are prohibited from getting closer than 984 feet to ocean-entry points. The agency allows experienced boat operators to apply for a special license to get up to 164 feet from where lava sizzles into the sea.

Kilauea’s eruption has destroyed more than 700 homes. But until now, the only serious injury was to a man who was hit by flying lava that broke his leg.

— Associated Press