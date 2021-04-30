Johnson drowned after police tried to take him into custody on burglary, fraud, identity theft and conspiracy charges. A warrant had been issued for his arrest based on a complaint filed by his mother after her bank notified her about questionable transactions involving her credit card. Police learned that Johnson and a companion had gotten into his mother’s home, stolen her credit card and used it for six unauthorized transactions. According to court records, Johnson’s mother identified her son and the other suspect after being shown photos and surveillance video of them leaving a local Wal-Mart after using her credit card.